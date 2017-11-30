Christmas road safety campaign launched by police

A Christmas road safety campaign has been launched today.

The Road Safety GB North East and emergency services across the region came together to launch their Christmas Drink/Drug Driving Campaign in the hope that people listen and avoid drink and drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Chief Inspector Graham Milne, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Drivers need to take responsibility and use alternative means of transport after a heavy night drinking.

“Our officers have to pick up the pieces of families torn apart when a loved one is lost as a result of driving whilst impaired, or at the hands of somebody who is – and it is unacceptable to commit this offence, at any time of the year.”

Throughout December officers will be carrying out random stop checks and are urging people to report any drink or drug driving.