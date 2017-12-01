Christmas lights switched on in memory of ‘inspiring’ Bradley Lowery

A council’s Christmas lights have been switched on in memory of ‘inspiring’ battler Bradley Lowery.

Bradley Lowery’s cousins switched on the Christmas lights at County Hall, Durham City, in memory of the six-year- old.

Bradley Lowery. Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images.

Jorja, 8, Lasey, 7, and Harley Jay Stonebank, 6, joined Coun Bill Kellett, leader of Durham County Council, for the ceremony.

Bradley, who lost his fight against neuroblastoma earlier this year, performed the switch-on himself last Christmas.

Coun Kellett said: “Bradley was such an inspiring boy and I know he really enjoyed turning the Christmas lights on.

“Wherever he went, he made everyone smile.

“This year I was happy to switch the Christmas lights on with his cousins in his memory.”

As well as flicking the switch on Christmas trees outside County Hall and on the nearby roundabout, the youngsters also lit up two illuminated reindeers.