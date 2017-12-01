Christmas lands at shopping centre

A Peterlee shopping centre is well into the Christmas build-up following its festive lights switch-on last week.

Coxhoe singer and star of X Factor, Sam Lavery, turned on the lights at the Castle Dene retail centre.

The Castle Dene Shopping Centre Christmas Lights Switch on Spectacular. Picture by Alan Sill

Shoppers were treated to a stunning live performance from the local star and an evening of family fun and games.

More talented acts, including singing and piano double act Liv N Gee, street dance group, Dance Jam, Dene Hill Primary School Choir and local pop group, Sparkles, also took to the stage.

The celebrations marked the start of the centre’s Christmas countdown, with more fun activities planned in the run up to the big day.

Operations manager Sarah Bromwich said: “Christmas is only just getting started here at Castle Dene shopping centre, with all of our retailers getting into the full seasonal spirit.

“It was brilliant to welcome Sam to the centre and its safe to say that everybody thoroughly enjoyed listening to her sing.”

There will be fun-filled Christmas crafts from The Creation Station in centre throughout December, as well as festive themed performances from Shotton Hall Academy Choir and Seascape Primary School.

The Rotary Club of Easington and Peterlee will also be making a visit to the centre to collect around a seasonal ‘Tree of Remembrance’ for their cause.