A family is lucky to have escaped with their lives after a fire broke out in their Washington home.

Firefighters from Washington were called to Marlborough Road, Sulgrave, just after 9am, today.

A plastic bag containing Christmas decorations caught fire after being left on top of a boom box which had overheated.

The family had managed to escape the two-storey property ahead of fire crews arriving.

The blaze left the living room destroyed and caused smoke damage to the dining room and kitchen.