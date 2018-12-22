Christmas comes early for children in Sunderland Royal Hospital thanks to generous group

A generous group taking part in a personal development project have donate presents to children in Sunderland Royal Hospital in the run up to Christmas.

The 12 participants taking part in a project, delivered by Acumen Community Enterprise Development Trust, chose to spend money set aside for a celebration event to buy gifts for the children who are spending the festive season in hospital.

Acumen CED Trust members Christmas present surprise at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The group - who are currently completing a health, wellbeing and personal development programme - visited the children’s ward on Monday to deliver the presents.

As part of the programme, the group are given the opportunity to organise an event or activity to celebrate their achievements.

But participants decided they wanted to use the funds to buy 84 presents for patients in the children’s ward.

Sonia McDonald, a member of the group, said: “We’ve all experienced setbacks in our lives, had our ups and downs, knowing that people care can make a massive difference and we just wanted to do something nice for the children who are poorly and in hospital at this time of year.

Group member Stan Morris and patient Jayden Allan, 5

“It’s been a fantastic experience, I would never have imagined being part of something like this before - it gives you a good feeling”.

The group were able to buy 84 presents for children on the ward and were even able to donate presents to youngsters in A&E and the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre.

Sarah Butler, from Acumen, said “I was overwhelmed when the group told me what they wanted to do for their project. I am so proud of them and what they’ve achieved over the last 14 weeks it’s phenomenal.

“The hospital staff were absolutely thrilled. Seeing the children’s faces light up is what it’s all about.”

The group would like to thank Northern Rights, Uplift and City Taxis for their donations and support.