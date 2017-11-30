Christmas cards for sick youngsters in Bradley Lowery's memory

Christmas cards will be shared between sick children in Bradley Lowery's memory.

Last year the six-year-old received more than 250,000 festive cards after his fight against neuroblastoma captured the hearts of the world.

His brave fight touched everyone and a campaign to send Christmas cards to his Blackhall home, became huge after an Everton fan suggested people send him one.

Sadly, the couragous youngster lost his cancer battle earlier this year, but some Christmas cards have already been sent to The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in his memory.

However, the address for cards has now changed.

Bradley's mum, Gemma, said: "We do appreciate people spending their time to send us a card so if you do want to can you please send it to The Bradley Lowery Foundation office.

"This address is 46 Harbour Walk, Seaham SR77DU. Any donations that are made will be shared out between the children we have got fundraising campaigns for. If you wish to give it to a particular child please state on your Christmas card."

If anyone would like to make a donation rather than sending a card can do so by texting BRAD06 and the amount to 70070.

Gemma added: "Thank you everyone for your continued support it means so much to me as Bradley’s mammy. There is no getting away from it this time of year is breaking my heart, but it’s made easier by all you lovely people wanting to continue my boy's legacy on as much as we do."