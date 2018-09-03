Chris Evans to leave Radio 2 breakfast show, he announces on air

Chris Evans has announced he will be leaving the Radio 2 breakfast show after eight years.

Evans, who has been at the station for 13 years at, told listeners this morning live on his show - but promised he'd stay on air until Christmas.

He said: "Some of us are mountain climbers [but] if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you become an observer.

"I want to keep climbing."

Evans took over from Sir Terry Wogan in 2010, and regularly attracts nine million listeners - more than any other breakfast show in the UK.

He said: "Whoever takes over this show, good for you because it's the best. It's the best."