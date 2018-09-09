'Chloe and Liam would be super-proud' say mums after completing Great North Run 2018 for Together Forever Trust

Emotions were running high as the mums of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry completed their first half-marathon.

Lisa Rutherford and Caroline Curry embraced as they crossed the Great North Run's finish line in South Shields today.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust team, led by parents Caroline Curry, left, and Lisa Rutherford, cross the finish line of the Great North Run 2018.

Despite watching the run for many years, their mums had never taken part in the world famous event.

Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, were both killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May last year, and the Together Forever Trust was launched in their memory.

Both parents thought the run was an ideal way to raise funds for the Trust and spread the message about its good work.

Lisa was pushed in a wheelchair by Dave Gibson, who taught Chloe at Harton Academy.

She said: "We are so proud we got to the end, it's been very emotional and people have shouted our names along the way.

"We want to make sure people see us out here, so we can spread the message of the Trust and show what it does.

"It goes without saying that I think both Chloe and Liam would be super-proud of what we have achieved."

Caroline, who suffered a foot injury along the 13.1-mile route, is confident her son be amused by her efforts.

She said: "I think he would be having a right laugh at the state of us.

"I've had an injury, as I am more of a flip-flop kind of girl than a trainers one. But we did it."

