Chip pan warning after early morning house fire

A senior firefighter has urged people to get rid of their chip pans after a blaze in the early hours of this morning.

A crew from Peterlee fire station was called to Hardwick Street in Blackhall at around 4.15am.

One man suffered minor burns to his hands and the kitchen of the house was badly damaged.

Crew manager Marc Strover said: "Two thirds of house fires are caused by chip pans.

"Get rid of your chip pan. Get a thermo-regulated deep fat frier, they are much safer - or, even better - use oven chips."

The Peterlee crew also tackled an allotment fire in Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, at 10am last night, in which a caravan and shed were destroyed.