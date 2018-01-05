Children as young as 12 involved in Snapchat party wiped out by police

Children as young as 12 were involved in the mass Snapchat booze plot wiped out by police.

A 70-strong group of teenagers a boozy night out using Snapchat before police disbanded the gathering before trouble could start.

They have now revealed the group were aged between just 12 and 15.

Children from Durham travelled to join in, although Northumbria Police has said while the youngsters had planned to drink, none had managed to get hold of any alcohol.

Officers on patrol in Houghton came across the youths in Newbottle Street in the town centre and after chatting to the group found out the meet up had been planned through the social media app.

After issuing a number of dispersal orders, the neighbourhood policing team ensured the children got on the next bus service home and accompanied them on the journey.

The incident, on Wednesday evening, is the latest in a series of incidents in the town involving youngsters, with the officers putting a halt to any trouble before any disorder broke out.

Officers have been visiting schools as part of the drive to stamp out trouble in the area.

The message posted on Snapchat in the latest incident has not been revealed, but police say this is how word spread of the event.

Extra patrols have been drafted into the town, while the team is working with Sunderland City Council, Gentoo, schools, residents and businesses to get to the root of the reasons behind the rise in anti-social behaviour.

Pubs and shops have also been visited, while incidents of disorder have been investigated.

The force has said that has led to a “dramatic reduction” in bother, with the team saying they took swift action before any disorder broke out.

Reports of problems increased around two months ago, with Go North East diverting buses to avoid troublemakers in the town centre, shop shutters and bus stops attacked, malicious fires started and people verbally abused and spat at.

Superintendent Steve Heatley said: “This is another great example of us taking a robust approach to anti-social behaviour in Houghton. “The issues we were having there were very high profile and caused a lot of distress for local residents in the area. “However, neighbourhood officers covering the area have been very proactive and adopted a zero tolerance approach to large groups of teens gathering in the town centre. “Together with the local authority, local businesses and residents we can make Houghton a safer place to live and work.” Anyone who wants to report issues of anti-social behaviour should call police on 101 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact/. The force has said people should always dial 999 in an emergency.