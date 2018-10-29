Childminder left youngsters with unregistered assistant

A Sunderland childminder who left youngsters unsupervised with an unregistered assistant has been branded ‘Inadequate’ by assessors.

According to Ofsted inspectors the woman, who is not named in the report, does not fully understand her responsibilities relating to child welfare.

It also claims she doesn’t know how to identify warning signs a child may be exposed to ‘extremist views’, as well as other breaches.

However, it also found she provides ‘stimulating activities’, planned affectively and promoted a ‘calm and nurturing environment.”

But the assessment concluded: “Children’s welfare is compromised.”

“The childminder leaves children unsupervised with an assistant who is not registered and who has not had a criminal record check carried out.

“The assistant does not hold a current paediatric first-aid certificate, as required.”

Inspectors found the childminder had not made sure her assistant - who both collected and cared for children alone - was suitable to work with children.

The report specifically criticised the childminder’s ‘weak management’.

Despite these failings it also noted the ‘Good’ quality of the teaching she has been providing.

She was praised for making use of her garden, as well as using public transport for visits to museums.

The report concluded: “Children make good progress in their learning and development.

“They are well engaged, stimulated and keen to learn more.

“They have opportunities to learn away from the childminder’s home, such as play areas where they learn to mix with other children.

“Overall, children attain a broad range of skills that helps to prepare them for their future learning and their eventual move on to school.”

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service