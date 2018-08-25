Childcare firm leaves Sunderland church after two-year access battle

A childcare firm has moved out of a Wearside church following a two-year running battle over access to the building.

ABC Child Care had been based at St Nicholas’ Church in Barnes, Sunderland, for 22 years, but has now cleared out its equipment after a fall out between its boss and parish leaders over rent and a new contract.

A removal van at the church as ABC Childcare moved out.

The dispute has been before Sunderland County Court on a number of occasions - with the church saying it took action to take back access to rooms after ABC Child Care owner manager Jan Chaby-Rodrigues would not agree to a new contract.

Mrs Chaby-Rodrigues says she had an agreement to use rooms in the hall, in Durham Road, and was in the process of challenging a court decision made in April - which stated she should leave by July 31.

On Saturday she arrived to work to find locks had been changed and returned on Monday to move out, informing the police before hand.

Officers were then called to reports of a burglary but Northumbria Police told the Echo it was satisfied no crime had been committed.

Both sides have made accusations about the behaviour of the other.

Parents of children and friends of ABC have started a new company, ABC Child Care Centre Ltd, in the former Hells Angels’ club in Murton Street.

Mrs Chaby-Rodrigues says she is considering the future of her business, which looks after children from the age of three to 14 - and teenagers up top the age of 18 who have special needs.

She said: “I’ve not really had time to process what’s been going on. It’s very much been about making sure the children have somewhere to go and I think that’s what’s been keeping me going.

“I have been sure to follow the court’s instructions to date. The parents have been an absolutely fantastic support.”

A spokesman for the Parochial Church Council (PCC) of St Nicholas’ Church, which is part of the Church of England, said the legal hearings followed its “best endeavours to settle the matter in an amicable fashion” and that costs and rent were still outstanding.

Mrs Chaby-Rodrigues denies this.

The spokesman added: “A period of three months was offered by the PCC in a hope that it would give ABC Child Care a reasonable period of notice to allow them to source a new premises and so that their child care would not be disrupted.

“We tried for six months to negotiate a new contract with ABC Child Care but every attempt was met with a refusal to engage in a conversation.

“We were left with no choice but to ask them to leave and when they refused, to pursue them through the courts.

“We are saddened that things needed to end this way, but thank everyone for their support and understanding.”