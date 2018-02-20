Cheryl talks about her 'perfect marriage' as she returns home to open new Prince's Trust centre

Pop star and X Factor judge Cheryl brushed aside speculation about her relationship with Liam Payne - declaring "none of that matters" - as she opened a Prince's Trust centre in Newcastle.

The 34-year-old star, dressed in a camel-coloured coat, blue polo neck and jeans, unveiled The Prince's Trust Cheryl's Trust Centre in her hometown as reports claimed her relationship to former One Direction singer Payne, 24, is on the rocks.

Asked whether it was frustrating to see stories about her private life, Cheryl told BBC Breakfast: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this.

"I've waited for seven years to finally be here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."

The mother-of-one said her relationship with the Prince's Trust was "the perfect marriage".

She told the Press Association that inspiration for her involvement in the centre came about because of a "**** year".

Cheryl at the opening of the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.

The star developed and was treated for malaria in 2010, the same year that her once fairytale marriage to footballer Ashley Cole ended.

"About seven years ago I had a really **** year," she said.

"I wouldn't call it a lightbulb moment, but I had a moment of 'I need to help others that are feeling this'."

Having a tough time "reminds you of how I actually felt when I was younger growing up here - those same feelings, feeling vulnerable, insecure, my self-esteem was low.

Cheryl has a hug with a fan after opening the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.

"I just had a passionate feeling of wanting to help," she said.

The former Girls Aloud star, who is also a judge on TV talent show The X Factor, said she still relates to young people in the North East, despite her fame and success.

"You never forget. I have never forgotten how I felt as a teenager. It's tough growing up in the North East, especially now the unemployment rate is ridiculous.

"So, if we can help one, two, three, four people a year, let alone thousands or hundreds, get a job or get on their feet with their own business, then I have done more than my fair share."

Cheryl leaves after opening the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.

The teenage Cheryl would have thought the centre was "awesome", she said, adding: "I would have probably either been here every other day ... or worked here."

And she added: "Obviously it had to be here, it's where I'm from, it's where my family are from and it's where my friends still are. I was determined, it took a long time, but we got here."

Cheryl added: "This is the biggest achievement ... of my entire career because it means so much.

"It's great to win awards and it's great attending events, but it's not the same personal feeling."

On working with the Prince's Trust, she told BBC Breakfast: "The partnership just felt natural and real. We are the perfect marriage."

And she said of her teenage years: "If I hadn't been fortunate enough to get out, I don't know where my life would be right now.

Cheryl has a selfie with fans after opening the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.

"I want to say anybody, if you're feeling ... vulnerable, sad, lost, the door's here. You're more than welcome. We'll welcome you with open arms ... that's what we're here for."

Thomas Barclays, from Wallsend, Newcastle, who uses the centre, met the singer and described her as "canny".

The 19-year-old, who hopes to be a photographer, has struggled with anxiety, and said after meeting her: "I couldn't believe it was happening, it was like a dream.

"I've never met a celebrity before and she was canny."

Karla Graham, 20, also from Newcastle, said Cheryl was her idol. "It was amazing to meet her, she was pretty cool," she said.

Cheryl, who seemed to be nursing a cold, posed for pictures with dozens of fans who had waited outside to meet her before she was driven off in a limo.

Cheryl opening the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.

Cheryl arriving ahead of the opening of the new Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. Pic: PA.