Check out these beautiful coasters which back Sunderland’s City of Culture bid

A group of photography students have used their skills to back Sunderland’s City of Culture bid ahead of the big announcement.

The Sunderland College NCFE Level 2 adult photography students have created coasters displaying images they have taken on Sunderland’s seafront as part of a project called ‘Coast to Coasters.’

The images combined have created coasters which have been given to Sunderland venues to promote the culture bid.

The beautiful images, taken by the students at Seaburn beach during the Sunderland Illuminations, show performer Zoe Johnston putting on a showcase using fire to create lighting effects.

Sunderland College photography lecturer Alan Sill said: “I run two evening classes at Sunderland College for adult learners and I thought they needed to do something that bit more creative to challenge them.

“They where given the task to explore a creative use of exposure and depth of field for their course.

“Using light painting techniques on Seaburn beach at night took a series of images that has resulted in the final work.

NCFE Level 2 adult photography students at Sunderland College caputred these images to promote the Sunderland City of Culture bid.

“As the course photography lecturer thought it would be a really neat idea to create drinks coasters from the images - hence the ‘Coast to Coasters’ and in turn support Sunderland’s bid for the city of culture bid.”

The students, aged from those in their 20s to those in their 50s, used slow exposure to capture the images, which have been put on coasters contain the QR code for the Sunderland City of Culture website.

The coasters have now been given to The Sunderland Empire, Crows Nest and Ivy House to promote the bid, with the result to be announced tomorrow night.

Jane Reed, Sunderland College’s digital, creative and business faculty director, said: “The City of Culture 2021 bid is a tremendously important campaign for Sunderland and as an organisation that is part of the fabric of the city we have thrown our full weight behind it.

The images show performer Zoe Johnston performing with fire on Seaburn beach.

“The creation of coasters, which reflect and promote the vibrancy of Sunderland, is one of a number of initiatives we have developed in the run up to the City of Culture announcement on Thursday.

“Alan and our photography students have done an exceptional job of capturing the beauty of Seaburn beach at night through their ‘Coast to Coaster’ project, and we’re delighted that cultural venues such as the Sunderland Empire are helping us to champion the city by showcasing the coasters.

“Our staff and students are proud to be part of a city that has big ambitions for its future – not just in terms of its cultural offer, but driving ahead in education, employment and industry.

“Winning City of Culture 2021 will bring massive benefits with it and we have our fingers crossed.”

The images were taken during the Sunderland Illuminations back in October.

The students used slow exposure to capture the unique lighting effects.

The students images also feature the Suderland Illuminations.