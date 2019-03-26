'Cheating map' claims number of people having affairs in Sunderland is on the rise

A new 'cheating map' has claimed the number of people having affairs in Sunderland by 8%.

Website Illicitencounters.com claims 3,836 people are now having affairs in Sunderland, up from 3,544 last year.

The dating site which caters for married people has released an "Interactive Infidelity Index" allowing users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality, based on its own figures - https://www.illicitencounters.com/map/standalone

It claims sex in the suburbs is booming with five wealthy commuter towns in the South East in the top ten.

Windsor is the UK's cheating capital with 4.29% of the population cheating, according to the map.

Spokesman Christian Grant said: “Lots of couples in Tyne and Wear cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair."

Christian said since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered.