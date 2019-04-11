Charity race night at Fans Museum project to help Sunderland dementia charity

Sunderland’s Fans Museum project is showing its support for a lifeline day centre which is facing closure.

Earlier this year the Echo reported how The Alzheimer’s Society announced it is to close its venue in Hylton Road, Sunderland, this summer, blaming the move on funding shortages.

The Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley offers his support to the North East Dementia Care Sunderland Branch founder Sandra Falcner

Members of the unit, the only day care centre for people with Alzheimer’s in Sunderland, and their families were devastated by the news.

Sandra Falkner first became involved with the centre when her late husband, Billy, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in his early 50s.

She said the unit became a lifeline for her and Billy, who sadly died four years ago at the age of 67.

Sandra and others have since said that they intend to set up their own support organisation.

The group has a new name, North East Dementia Centre, Sunderland section, and now the Fans Museum - which is based at the former Monkwearmouth Station Museum in North Bridge Street - has offered to support the organisation.

The museum will be staging a race night tomorrow and have pledged to help promote the charity’s work.

Museum founder Michael Ganley says that he has also offered the charity use of the museum building for events.

He said: “I spoke to Sandra a month ago when I found out about what had happened and I mentioned we would be happy to house the group from June,

“We will also try and help raise awareness and support for what they do.

“We have worked with people affected by dementia for six years now and we will be a dementia-friendly museum so families can benefit from a unique venue in Sunderland to bring their loved ones.”

Friday’s event begins at 8pm and includes virtual horse races for those attending to bet on, a pie and peas meal, raffles and special guests.

The cost of attending is priced at £10 per ticket.

Call Michael on 07801 393935.