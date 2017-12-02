Chance to have your say on £300million development project

Members of the public can have their say on the latest stage of plans to create more than 5,000 jobs and attract more than £300million of development.

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), which is proposed for an area close to the A19 and to the north of Nissan’s existing manufacturing plant, is a joint project between Sunderland and South Tyneside councils.

The latest developments of the first stage of the planning application will be available for inspection and comment at a special consultation event next week.

The plans will be on display at the Bunny Hill Centre in Hylton Lane, Sunderland, between 2pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

The latest consultation stage closes on December 22.

Both councils gave the greenlight to the IAMP’s Joint Area Action Plan (AAP) last month after it was declared sound and legally compliant by an independent Planning Inspector.

Coun Harry Trueman, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The decisions in South Tyneside, following ours in Sunderland, show how important this project is to our region.

“IAMP is about expanding the continued success of advanced manufacturing in the North East. It is an important project regionally and nationally, and there is already considerable investor interest in the site.”South Tyneside Council leader Coun Iain Malcolm said: “IAMP will have a major impact on our communities, creating thousands of jobs in advanced manufacturing, automotive supply and knowledge-based industries.

“The adoption of the Area Action Plan marks a milestone in the successful delivery of the council’s vision of a truly world class business environment.

“IAMP will play a key role in transforming the fortunes of this region, and the UK as a whole.”

Designated as a scheme of ‘national significance,’ the IAMP is proposed for an area just off the A19. A core element of the City Deal for Sunderland and South Tyneside, the project will deliver more than 5,000 highly skilled jobs.

The Government has already pledged £42million through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership towards infrastructure including new roads, bridges and environmental enhancements. The project will also see contributions from the two local authorities and Enterprise Zone income in the form of retained business rates.

The AAP sets out the broad planning framework and land use policies for the IAMP for the next 15 years and will now form part of both Sunderland and South Tyneside’s statutory Local Plans.

Subject to further permissions, works could begin in 2018.

Anyone who is unable to attend Thursday’s event can call on 0800 1701 418 between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, e-mail info@iampnortheast.co.uk or write to FREEPOST IAMP.