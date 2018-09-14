Chance for Sunderland fans to quiz Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven at charity night

Tickets are still available for a special charity night in which Black Cats fans will be able to quiz the two men running Sunderland AFC.

The Stadium of Light will play host as SAFC chairman Stewart Donald and executive director Charlie Methven appear, joined by a host of former players on Friday, September 21, in aid of children’s respite centre Grace House.

Compered by Kevin Ball, arrival will be from 6pm with a meet and greet in the stadium’s Business Lounge with the opportunity to preview Sunderland AFC memorabilia from the Fans Museum.

Guests can choose to sit at a table with a former player for the evening, enjoy a three-course dinner and have the opportunity to put questions to the club bosses.

Fans will also be able to have their pictures taken by official event photographer Alan Hewson as a special keepsake of the evening.

Tickets are priced at £55 and £75 and can be purchased individually.

One sponsorship package is also available.

Karen Maclennan, senior fundraiser at Grace House and organiser, said: “I am delighted that both Stewart and Charlie agreed to support Grace House at this special charity event.

“It is a little bit different as we have invited former players to come along and celebrate Sunderland AFC history from across the decades.

“We have a number of guests attending, celebrating special occasions on the evening too.

“We will be holding a charity auction and are delighted that England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has donated a signed England goalie top which has been framed by Picture Place in Sunderland and we also have two brand-new ‘Formotion’ training tops from former Chelsea footballer John Terry and former Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard.

“I would especially like to thank the club for their support in helping to put this event together.”

The charity is also giving away to tickets for the night in competition.

Karen added: “To give you the opportunity to attend we are offering two tickets for the evening which can be won by sending us a postcard or letter with your name, address, telephone number and who you would like to take along to the evening with you and why.”

Those interested in the competition can post or drop in their entries to Grace House, Bardolph Drive, Southwick, Sunderland SR5 2DE by 5pm on Wednesday, September 19.

For more on the event call Karen on 0191 4352084 or email km@gracehouse.co.uk