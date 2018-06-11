Chance for Sunderland businesses to learn about opportunities and issues brought by Brexit

North East businesses can get the low-down on Brexit with two special seminars.

The first event, on Thursday, July 19, entitled ‘Countdown to Brexit’ will examine current thinking and look at opportunities and issues as they stand now.

There’s a lot of confusion in the media and we aim to cut through politics and press speculation to help our business community make an educated, informed choice that will carry them through this period of uncertainty. John Musham

Businesses will be given information and support to help them make the right decisions for their individual businesses and to plan ahead for changes that could affect them.

The day will include talks by experts from the Bank of England, HSBC, the Intellectual Property Office, an economist and legal and procurement experts, plus Brexit specialist Bryan Ellis.

After a networking lunch, sessions will turn to exploring new opportunities, with talks by the North East Chamber of Commerce’s International Trade Team, The Intellectual Property Office, business finance specialists and North East funding experts.

The seminars will be hosted by the Business and Intellectual Property Centre at Newcastle City Library, whose John Musham is urging businesses to come along.

Delegates will also discover how to get practical support and advice from the BIPC’s Pathways to Innovation project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, which is designed to support innovative SMEs across the North East.

“We’ve planned an easy to understand seminar specifically to help North East businesses hear for themselves what may happen when Brexit arrives,” said John.

“It will focus on the facts, consider what the likely impact on business will be and suggest actions that SMEs need to take,” said John.

“There’s a lot of confusion in the media and we aim to cut through politics and press speculation to help our business community make an educated, informed choice that will carry them through this period of uncertainty.

“This the biggest change to UK economic circumstances for 40 years and therefore companies have to find time to get up to speed on the implications for their business. The seminar could be invaluable for the future of their business.”

The second seminar will be held on Thursday, November 15, and focus on the detail of Brexit once more information is known.

Tickets for the July event can be obtained at http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/countdown-to-brexit-challenges-and-opportunities-tickets-46616324682.