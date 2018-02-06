Central Motorway carriageway to be closed for four hours after Newcastle crash leaves three in hospital

Drivers are facing long delays after a serious crash on the Central Motorway in Newcastle.

Police say the southbound carriageway of the route will be fully closed for around four hours after the incident.

Two people are said to be in a serious condition after the one-vehicle smash, which happened at about 11am near the junction with Claremont Road.



A police spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital by paramedics.



"The two passengers in the car are described as being in a serious condition. The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries.



"Officers will remain at the scene throughout the afternoon and it is expected that a full road closure of the southbound carriageway will be in place for around four hours.



"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch."



If you witnessed the crash then call 101 quoting log 323 06/02/18.