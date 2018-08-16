Celebration of a 'new high' in Sunderland A-level results

Sunderland is celebrating a 'new high' in A-level results across the city.

Figures are showing city youngsters have topped their previous achievements.

Young people at Sunderland College celebrate their results.

A spokesman for Together for Children, which runs services for children and young people on behalf of Sunderland City Council, said: "Students from across Sunderland are celebrating their A-level results today as the city saw a new high in the number of pupils achieving A* to C grades."

Statistics show 75% of pupils passed at grade A* to C, which is up from 70% in 2016.

And, 20% of pupils achieved A* and A grades, which matches the figures seen in 2017.

There were 1,926 individual exams taken in the city and the improved results for Sunderland come in a year when more intensive final exams were brought in across many courses.

There were happy faces at St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy.

These new final exams replaced modular tests, which were previously taken throughout the two-years of study.

For many young people, as well as the culmination of two years of study and hard work, A-level results day also marks the beginning of the next step of their journey through education

as grades can be the deciding factor in securing places on courses in chosen universities.

Jill Colbert, Chief Executive at Together for Children, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone who received their A-level results today.

"Today’s results are great news for our young people and for the city itself.

"We should be really proud that we have seen a rise in the number of young people achieving A* to C grades and this is testament to hard work and determination of students and staff alike.

"No matter what the final grade, all young people picking up their results today should be proud of their achievements and for getting this far in their education. The efforts of teachers

and support staff from our sixth forms and colleges, who work hard to enable students to achieve the best they can, also need to be recognised and celebrated.”