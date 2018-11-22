CCTV image released after woman attacked in Sunderland city centre

Police investigating a city centre assault have released the picture of a woman they would like to trace.

A 24-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries to her face and foot as a result of the reported assault outside Illusions night club, in Holmeside, Sunderland,

Police rushed to the scene and have now released the image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

She was known to have been in the area at the time, at around 3.30am on Saturday, October 20, and officers feel she could help with their inquiries.

The woman, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 219 201018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.