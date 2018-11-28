Catfish and the Bottlemen film latest music video near to Souter Lighthouse

We're not catfishing you - a big name band really have filmed their latest music video near Souter Lighthouse.

Catfish and the Bottlemen were spotted performing along the coast in South Shields and near Souter Lighthouse last week.

Catfish and the Bottlemen performing in South Shields near to the amphitheatre.

And now a source close to the hugely popular Indie band has confirmed Catfish and the Bottlemen spent a number of days in the borough filming their video.

The band known for hits such as 'Cocoon' and 'Twice' were seen performing under the walkway by the Amphitheatre in South Shields and at the clifftops near to Souter Lighthouse by by passing fans.

A huge tent could be seen near to Souter Lighthouse, under which a stage had been set up where Catfish and the Bottlemen were performing.

Eyewitnesses said they had seen the band being filmed by drones on the clifftops and then driving around the area in cars while being filmed.

Catfish and the Bottlemen performing under a tent near to Souter Lighthouse.

The National Trust was also aware that a band was filming near to Souter Lighthouse, which they believe will feature in the music video.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: "It is great for South Tyneside and it is nice that Souter Lighthouse will be in as a landmark in the video."

Formed in Llandudno, North Wales, in 2007, Catfish and the Bottlemen is made up of lead singer Ryan Evan "Van" McCann from Cheshire, bass player Benji Blakeway and drummer Robert Hall who are both from Llandudno and guitarist Johnny Bond from Newcastle.

They have had huge success with two studio albums The Balcony and The Ride and have performed at the likes of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and T in the Park.

The band could be seen performing in a large tent near to Souter Lighthouse.

Earlier this summer they were one of the headliners at This Is Tomorrow Festival at Spillers Wharf in Newcastle.

Next month they will be performing at the Falls Festival in Australia.

The tent by Souter Lighthouse where Catfish and the Bottlemen were performing.