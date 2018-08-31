Catching the bathing buzz with Sunderland’s sea swim club

“Thought you might like to try this?”

Within hours of Fausto plugging its bathing club, I’d been sent a shot of its poster and I thought, yes, I’ll definitely do that...soon.

I’d even sent it to the friend I swim with once a week suggesting we give it a go, if we were both feeling brave.

So I’m kicking myself almost a year on that it was only last month that cancelled plans and Facebook reminder made me give it proper thought.

With a new wetsuit to test out, I managed to rope my other half into heading down that Thursday and we quickly sought out others getting ready.

I can’t think of a warmer welcome to any club I’ve visited and soon enough, we too were getting changed for a dip.

Fiona Thompson visits Fausto bathing club.

Now the session has become a highlight of the week.

One of the others put brilliantly when they said it’s like pressing the reset button.

I’ve cried with the cold, shared laughs with new friends and screamed the biggest scream after kicking a jelly fish - thankfully it was actually a Wilko bag, binned once I got back to shore.

The temperature bites, but after a while it gives you a rush and being in the sea can be calming or exhilarating.

It really is a case of it being the taking part that counts. Fiona Thompson

Looking out as people walk along Roker Pier or back at the waves as the sun goes down is the best way to finish a day.

Some are happy to have a bob around while there are elite swimmers prepping for triathlons, while ages go from primary school kids to pensioners, not to mention the odd dog too.

If you’re thinking about joining in - and you should! - grab your costume, as well as an old pair of trainers, cap, towel and any other kit you think will make it work for you.

A wetsuit, even a cheap one, will help to keep out some of the cold.

The club swims in the sea off Roker Beach.

I look so awful in mine I’m considering it as a Halloween costume, but I’ve gone in with just my costume on for the last few occasions and felt all the better for it.

The brilliant thing is no one cares what you look like or how much you do.

You just need to make sure you’re confident enough in water and have a bit of common sense.

It really is a case of it being the taking part that counts.