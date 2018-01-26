Cast, Reverend and the Makers and The Bluetones to play Sunderland’s Sunniside Live

Sunniside Live will welcome a host of indie favourites when it returns to the city centre this summer.

It’s been announced that Cast, Reverend and the Makers and The Bluetones will play the second day of the festival on Saturday, July 7, which is set to attract thousands to Sunniside Gardens.

Britpop band The Bluetones rose to fame with tracks including Slight Return and If and have scored 13 Top 40 singles and three Top 10 albums in the UK charts.

Cast also helped define the music of the 90s with anthemic hits such as Walkaway and Alright.

They originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of two of the most legendary and lauded guitar bands of all time, The La’s and Shack.

Cast released four albums, the second, Mother Nature Calls, also went platinum, and had 10 Top 10 singles, before disbanding in 2001. A decade later in 2012, the band’s original line-up reunited with original producer John Leckie.

Reverend and the Makers

Meanwhile, rockers Reverend and the Makers are expected to perform hits such as Heavyweight Champion of the World. The band, who’ve supported the likes of Oasis and Arctic Monkeys, have achieved five UK top 20 albums.

Among those joining them on the Saturday bill, which will run throughout the day, is 13-year-old Tom Smith from East Rainton who’s shared the stage with the likes of Catfish and the Bottlemen and The Charlatans.

Today’s announcement follows the news that British soul act Soul II Soul will headline the first night, on Friday, July 6, with more acts set to be added to the Friday night bill soon.

Now in its fourth year, Sunniside Live attracts thousands of music-lovers to an under-used corner of the city.

Tom Smith

This year, the capacity has been increased to 4,500 each night.

Co-organiser Sean Maddison, who runs Sunniside bars Gin & Bear It and Bar Justice said: “The Friday night line-up will be more dance-orientated, whereas the Saturday is more indie and guitar-led and will be a full day of entertainment for people.”

A Battle of the Band competition will open again soon allowing up and coming acts to compete for a place at this year’s Sunniside Live.

Tickets are £50 for a weekend pass, £27.50 for a Friday night ticket and £34.50 for a Saturday ticket.

Limited Early Bird tickets are also on sale from www.sunnisidelive.co.uk