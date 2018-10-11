Cash and jewellery stolen from Sunderland home after intruders climb through window

Police have launched a hunt for intruders who stole cash and jewellery from a Sunderland home.

At around 9.45pm on Monday police received a report of a burglary at an address on Stratton Close.

Intruders forced entry to the house through a window and stole a number of items including a camera, passport, jewellery and a quantity of cash.

Police inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers want to speak to anyone with any information, or anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area on Monday night.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1100 08/10/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.