Care home residents enjoy taste of Mexico

Residents at a Peterlee care home enjoyed a taste of Mexico as they explored the country’s culture and cuisine.

Bannatyne Lodge care home, in Manor Way, served up a feast of homemade chilli, tortillas and burritos to residents.

They also enjoyed a tipple of tequila while listening to mariachi music and songs by Richie Valens, a 1950s American musician credited as the forefather of Chicano rock.

Resident Franka Regala was one of those who enjoyed the event and creating her own burrito.

She said: “It was good fun to put everything together. It tasted delicious.”

Resident John Roberts added: “I’ve never had Mexican food before. It’s a bit spicy but I like it.”

Lynn Chapman, home manager at Bannatyne Lodge, said: “We believe its important for the residents to get the chance to try new food and experiences.

“We have regular country themed events and this time we took a trip to Mexico – without the hassle of a long flight, of course.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it and had a good laugh at the staff when they performed the Spanish classic macarena.

“Not strictly in keeping with the theme but still great fun.”