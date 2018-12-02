Car smashes into tree on busy roundabout Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A car has crashed into a tree on a busy Wearside roundabout. The white Mercedes vehicle has smashed into a tree on the Hillside Way roundabout, in Houghton town centre, close to the A690 road. A white Mercedes which has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Houghton. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident. A white Mercedes which has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Houghton. Faye Tozer's cheeky Charleston gets top marks from judges on Strictly Come Dancing