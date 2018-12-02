Car smashes into tree on busy roundabout

A car has crashed into a tree on a busy Wearside roundabout.

The white Mercedes vehicle has smashed into a tree on the Hillside Way roundabout, in Houghton town centre, close to the A690 road.

A white Mercedes which has crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Houghton.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

