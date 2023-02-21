Car overturns in Sunderland's Tunstall Road after road collision
A car has overturned and at least one other vehicle is badly damaged after a collision on Tunstall Road in Sunderland.
The Echo understands that the driver of a car which was left upside down has been taken to hospital.
A second car was badly damaged, but was fortunately unoccupied.
Witnesses say the crash took place at round 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 21 on Tunstall Road, close to St Aidan’s School.
The upturned car has since been removed from the scene. More to follow.