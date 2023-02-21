News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Car overturns in Sunderland's Tunstall Road after road collision

A car has overturned and at least one other vehicle is badly damaged after a collision on Tunstall Road in Sunderland.

By Tony Gillan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Echo understands that the driver of a car which was left upside down has been taken to hospital.

A second car was badly damaged, but was fortunately unoccupied.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses say the crash took place at round 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 21 on Tunstall Road, close to St Aidan’s School.

The collision occurred in Tunstall Road.
Most Popular

The upturned car has since been removed from the scene. More to follow.

The other car after the collision.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scene of the incident in Tunstall Road.
The driver is understood to have escaped serious injury.
Sunderland