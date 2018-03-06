Car flips onto side after crash in Sunderland street

A car flipped onto its side after crashing into another vehicle when an animal ran into the road.

The incident happened in Arbroath Road, in the Farringdon area, at 7.30pm last night.

After the animal ran onto the road, a Vauxhall Mokka landed on its side.

The 77-year-old driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

After being checked over by paramedics he was deemed not injured while the other driver was also unhurt.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At around 7.30pm last night police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Arbroath Road in Farringdon after an animal ran onto the road.

“As a result of the collision a blue Vauxhall Mokka has left the road and landed on its side.

“Emergency services attended and the 77-year-old male driver was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

“He was checked over by paramedics at the scene but was not injured.

“The other driver was also not injured.”