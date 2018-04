Have your say

Firefighters have put out a car blaze in a Washington car park.

Two crews from Washington station were called out to The Galleries in the town earlier today.

Oil inside the engine block of a Vauxhall Corsa parked in Durham Court, opposite the shopping centre, had caught fire.

The crews put the fire out immediately, although some of the car was left damaged.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened just after 10am.