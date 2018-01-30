Car explodes on drive outside Sunderland house

Fire crews have been called out after a car exploded on the drive of a Sunderland house.

It happened outside a property in Leechmere Road in the Hill View area of the city at about 9.50pm tonight.

A VW Golf which was destroyed in a fire outside a house in Leechmere Road, Sunderland.

The black VW Golf has been destroyed by the fire, with its windows blown out.

Fire officers and police were on the scene quickly to deal with the incident.

It is not believed that anyone was injured.

Witness Ian Maggiore, who took pictures of the scene just after the explosion happened, said: "It was on the drive.

Police deal with a car fire in Leechmere Road, Sunderland. Picture by Ian Maggiore.

"We heard at least three explosions and saw the flames across the road.

"My wife called 999 and the fire brigade came very quickly and had got it under control within a minute.

"The homeowners must have been out as we could not see anyone around after."

One woman, who lives doors away from the house, said: "I was sitting watching TV and just heard two bangs.

Police deal with a car fire in Leechmere Road, Sunderland. Picture by Ian Maggiore.

"We rang 999.

"People were out in the street straight away then you saw the bushes in the garden of the house had caught fire.

"The fire brigade were here really quickly and managed to put it out."