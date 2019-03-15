Car ablaze on A19 slip road in Sunderland

Have your say

An A19 slip road in Sunderland was closed overnight as emergency services tackled a car fire.

A crew from North Moor Fire Station was called to a Renault Monaco which was alight on the A19 slip road with the A183 just after midnight.

The driver had got out of the car and called the emergency services at 12.13am in the early hours of this morning.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The southbound slip road remained closed for a number of hours until the vehicle was recovered and the carriageway has been inspected.

The road is open this morning.