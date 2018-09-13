Candlelit vigil to take place in memory of murdered Sunderland shopworker Joan Hoggett

A community has joined forces to organise a candlelight vigil for a much-loved Sunderland shopworker as the investigation into her murder continues.

Joan Hoggett was stabbed outside the at the One Stop shop, where she worked, in Sea Road, Fulwell on Wednesday, September 5, at

Emma Robson and Coun Margaret Beck vigil meeting in memory of Joan Hoggett

The 62-year-old later died at Sunderland Royal Hospital from her injuries leaving the Fulwell community shocked and saddened.

The Friends of Fulwell were approached by Emma Robson, 29, from Ryhope, who wanted to organise a vigil for the popular great-grandmother.

Related: Family’s emotional tribute to Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett as murder probe continues





Last night a special meeting was held at Fulwell Library to pull together plans for the memorial event which will take place on Wednesday, at 7pm.

Peter Curtis, co-founder of the Friends, said: “Everyone in the community has been rocked by this truly awful tragedy.

“So when Emma got in touch to suggest hosting a vigil for Joan, we thought it was a lovely idea.”

Friends, officers from Northumbria Police and the area’s ward councillors suggested ideas at to how the vigil should organised.

It was decided that members of the public should meet in the grounds of Fulwell Primary School, at about 6.30pm, subject to permission from education bosses, before making their way along Sea Road, stopping outside the One Stop Shop, and eventually ending at The Green where readings will be held.

Coun Margaret Beck said: “The Co-op is donating a number of candles that people will be able to carry and then perhaps leave at The Green.

“We also have Reverend Gareth Phillips from Fulwell Methodist Church who will give a reading and of course we will ask Joan’s family if they would like to attend.”

Emma, a charity shop volunteer, also suggested that people wear red and blue – the colours of the One Stop Shop.

She said: “I think it would be nice if perhaps the other shopkeepers could stand at their doors and then join in with the procession as it goes by.”

Inspector Donald Wade was also in attendance to reassure people that the tragedy was an isolated incident.

He said: “I really want to emphasise that this was a dreadful random act and the accused is not from the community.”

•Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, has been charged with murder and will face trial early next year.