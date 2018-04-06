Candidates for Sunderland local elections in May revealed

The candidates standing for election to Sunderland City Council have been released.
The deadline for nominations closed today at 4pm.
Polling Day is Thursday, May 3, and there are 207,810 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,414 people are registered for a Postal Vote.
The deadline to be included on Sunderland’s register of electors is midnight on Tuesday, April 17, and applications to vote by post must reach the council by 5pm on Wednesday, April 18.
Registration can be done online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or for more information call Electoral Services on 0191 520 5550 or email elections@sunderland.gov.uk
The candidates by ward are:
Barnes
Timothy Hanson ELLIS Liberal Democrat
Zaf IQBAL Labour Party
Antony MULLEN The Conservative Party
Caroline Leigh ROBINSON Green Party
Castle
James Clark DOYLE The Conservative Party
Rebecca Jane LAPPING Green Party
Doris MACKNIGHT Labour and Co-operative Party
Jack Thomas STOKER Liberal Democrat
Copt Hill
Anthony ALLEN Independent
Jack Edward CUNNINGHAM Labour and Co-operative Party
Esme Rose Stafford FEATHERSTONE Green Party
Patricia Ann FRANCIS The Conservative Party
Doxford
George Edward BROWN The Conservative Party
Elizabeth GIBSON Labour Party
Alan Michael David ROBINSON Green Party
Peter Arnold WALTON Liberal Democrat
Fulwell
Malcolm John BOND Liberal Democrat
Christopher Thomas HARDING Labour Party
George Edward HOWE The Conservative Party
Steven Peter MURRAY Green Party
Hendon
Syed Ajmol ALI The Conservative Party
Richard Peter BRADLEY Green Party
Kris BROWN The North East Party
Barbara MCCLENNAN Labour and Co-operative Party
Anthony John USHER Liberal Democrat
Hetton
David William GEDDIS Independent
Rachel Louise LOWE Green Party
Diana Malene Stephanie Talbott MATTHEW Liberal Democrat
Douglas Ian MIDDLEMISS The Conservative Party
Claire Marilyn ROWNTREE Labour and Co-operative Party
Houghton
Neil MACKNIGHT Labour Party
Graham MARTIN Green Party
Craig MORRISON The Conservative Party
Susan STERLING Liberal Democrat
Linda Mary WOOD Independent
Millfield
Gwennyth GIBSON The Conservative Party
Billy Scott HOWELLS Green Party
Iain William KAY Labour and Co-operative Party
Andrew Michael WOOD Liberal Democrat
Pallion
Craig John HARDY Green Party
Grant SHEARER The Conservative Party
George Thomas SMITH Liberal Democrat
Elise Anne THOMPSON Labour Party
Redhill
Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN The Conservative Party
Heather FAGAN Independent
Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC Green Party
Paul STEWART Labour and Co-operative Party
Ryhope
Michael ESSL Labour Party
Emma ROBSON Green Party
Keith Anthony TOWNSEND Liberal Democrat
Paula WILKINSON The Conservative Party
Sandhill
Dave ALLAN Labour Party
Lynn APPLEBY Liberal Democrat
John Leonard APPLETON Green Party
Michael LEADBITTER The Conservative Party
Shiney Row
Nana BODDY Liberal Democrat
Tony MORROW Populist Party
Sally OLIVER The Conservative Party
Neil Geoffrey SHAPLIN Green Party
Mel SPEDING Labour Party
Silksworth
Thomas CRAWFORD Liberal Democrat
Chris CROZIER Green Party
Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS The Conservative Party
Phil TYE Labour Party
Southwick
Anna DEBSKA Green Party
Clair Rachel HALL The Conservative Party
Bill MEEKS Liberal Democrat
Alex SAMUELS Labour Party
St Anne`s
Emma Jane NEALE Liberal Democrat
Gary OGLE Green Party
Gavin William WILSON The Conservative Party
Karen Patricia WOOD Labour Party
St Chad`s
William Edward Greener BLACKETT The Conservative Party
Margaret Gillian CROSBY Liberal Democrat
Gillian Edith GALBRAITH Labour Party
Helmut IZAKS Green Party
St Michael`s
Michael DIXON The Conservative Party
Steve HANSOM Labour Party
Julia Kay POTTS Liberal Democrat
Robert WELSH Green Party
St Peter`s
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE Green Party
Shirley LEADBITTER The Conservative Party
John Anthony LENNOX Liberal Democrat
Ken RICHARDSON Labour Party
Washington Central
Michal CHANTKOWSKI Green Party
Anna SNELL The Conservative Party
Linda WILLIAMS Labour Party
Washington East
Josh FLYNN Green Party
Hilary JOHNSON The Conservative Party
Siobhán Maria KELLEHER Liberal Democrat
Tony TAYLOR Labour Party
Washington North
June Allyson BRADLEY Green Party
Andrew COX The For Britain Movement
Jill Elaine FLETCHER Labour Party
Carol Ann GROOMBRIDGE The Conservative Party
Carlton Lee WEST Liberal Democrat
Washington South
Dominic Joseph ARMSTRONG Green Party
Graeme Ferguson MILLER Labour and Co-operative Party
Martin John TALBOT The Conservative Party Candidate
Sean TERRY Liberal Democrat
Washington West
Olwyn BIRD The Conservative Party
Paul Andrew LEONARD Green Party
Kevin MORRIS Liberal Democrat
Dorothy TRUEMAN Labour Party