Cancer Research to open ‘superstore’ in Sunderland just yards from Northern Spire bridge

The North East’s first Cancer Research UK superstore is opening in Sunderland this week.

It’s the biggest shop the charity will have in the region, and the first in the city.

A Cancer Research store similar to the one which is about to open in Sunderland.

The superstore is at Pallion Retail Park, with a grand opening taking place on Thursday between 11am and 1pm.

The superstores are four times bigger than the high street shops and each item in the Sunderland superstore will cost £3 or less.

Bosses say it will have a “huge selection” of clothing, accessories, books, DVDs and CDs, homewares and small electricals on offer.

Customers will also be able to speak to a Cancer Nurse using the confidential helpline in a dedicated in-store engagement room.

Superstore manager Helen Turner-Walker said: “Sunderland is an ideal location for the North East’s very first Cancer Research UK superstore - especially with the new Northern Spire bridge opening.

“Shoppers can pick up a real bargain and all profits raised will go towards funding Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work to help more men, women and children survive the disease.

“What’s more, we’re looking for volunteers from the local community to get involved in our goal of helping three in four people surviving cancer by 2034.

“There’s lots of roles to choose from providing the opportunity to gain valuable retail experience.

“Our volunteers say they develop more confidence and interpersonal skills, they gain valuable work experience and make friends too.”

The charity says that every week, around 300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East.

The shop team needs 300 hours of volunteered time each week from the local community in order to raise money for live saving research.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call in at the superstore or fill in an application form online at https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/apply-for-volunteering

Head of trading Julie Byard said: ”This superstore is our 17th to open across the UK. Sunderland is a great location for it and we’d encourage shoppers to pop in for the opening, to help us celebrate this wonderful occasion.”

The new superstore will be open from 9.30am until 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, 9am until 6pm on Saturdays and 10am until 4pm Sundays.

There is also free parking on site.