Cancer fighter Farid’s wish upon a star comes true with family holiday to Disneyland

A charity has given a Sunderland youngster and his family a dream holiday as he recovers from his cancer ordeal.

Six-year-old Farid Elshahawy had his greatest wish granted to go to Disneyland Paris thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

Farid Elshahawy in Disneyland Paris.

Farid is in remission from neuroblastoma, the illness which claimed the life of Bradley Lowery, and will have regular scans in the years to come to monitor his condition.

He was diagnosed in 2015 and since then has undergone chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

The charity say the Disney fan is a very strong and courageous young person.

To make his wish come true, Rays of Sunshine organised for Farid and his family, from Thornhill, to have a holiday at Disneyland Paris.

The family spent a few days in Paris, with a day out at the park where they enjoyed the shows, rides and attractions.

Farid and the family had an amazing and fantastic time in Disneyland Paris. Ahmed Elshahawy

Farid’s dad Ahmed, said: “Thank you so much to Rays of Sunshine for letting Farid’s wish come true. “Farid and the family had an amazing and fantastic time in Disneyland Paris.

“Everything was very well organised and easy to follow, from the flights to the accommodation, the buffalo show, the rides and the breakfast with the Disney’s characters.

“Everything was really fabulous and something we will never forget, we felt we were VIPs.

“Thank you to everyone at Rays of Sunshine for their help and support.

Farid Elshahawy receieving treatment for neuroblastoma in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

“Words can’t describe how much we appreciate what you have done for Farid.”

The charity’s corporate partnership with self-storage company Storage King sees the firm donate £1 for every new customer moving in to storage, inviting customers to donate their refund deposit to the charity, and taking part in staff fundraising, including personal challenges. To date, it has raised over £33,000 .

Jane Sharpe, CEO of Rays of Sunshine, said: “Every day of the year, Rays of Sunshine gives brave and deserving children, just like Farid, the chance to put their illness on hold and enjoy a moment of escape.

“Every wish is special and Farid’s wish was to go to Disneyland Paris.

Farid in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with parents Sherine and Ahmed.

“It was a privilege for us to be able to make his wish become a reality and we’re so thankful to Storage King employees and customers for enabling us to continue our work.”