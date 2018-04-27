Cancer battler set to take on Sunderland 10k and help ‘amazing’ charity

A cancer survivor is ready to lace up his trainers for this year’s Sunderland City 10k as he bids to give something back to the charity which gave him “amazing support” when he needed it most.

Graeme Batten, 47, will line up for the 2018 Siglion Sunderland City 10k on Sunday, May 13, and is taking part in the event to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Graeme, who lives in Peterlee and works at a call centre, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in September 2016.

Following an operation and months of chemotherapy at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, Graeme was given the all clear in July 2017.

Last September, a year after his initial diagnosis, Graeme decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer.

The charity had supported him with a grant while he was off work and he wanted to help Macmillan give someone else the assistance that he had received.

A keen runner when he was younger, Graeme resolved to get fit again and tackle the Siglion Sunderland City 10K.

“Given what has happened to me over the last couple of years, I now live my life like there is no tomorrow,” said Graeme.

“Macmillan gave me amazing support during a very tough time and I’m really excited about now being able to give something back to the charity by running the Siglion Sunderland City 10K.

“This is my way of saying that even after bad health, anything is possible - I want to get that message across to anyone who may have to go through this.”

Graeme’s link to Macmillan goes back to when the charity provided support during his mother’s illness, before she passed away in 2008.

After completing the 10k, Graeme hopes to be able to tackle more running events to continue raising money for Macmillan.

To make a donation to Graeme’s fundraising for Macmillan visit www.justgiving.com/Graeme-Batten.

The deadline for entries into the Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K is midnight on Wednesday, May 9.

For more details and to secure a place, visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com.

Also part of the Run Sunderland Festival will be the Active Sunderland BIG 3K, a run for people of all ages and abilities.

Places at the event can be booked at www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/12549/BIG-3km-run.