Can you still use your Toys R Us vouchers?

Customers with Toys R Us vouchers are asking if they can still use them while the firm's financial troubles continue.

The company, which has stores in Sunderland, Gateshead's MetroCentre and Teesside Park, near Stockton, has officially gone into administration despite months of back-to-back failed rescue talks.

All stores will continue trading until further notice.

Stores are selling off hundreds of products at 25 per cent in a major closing down sale.



The company's website announced: “Gift cards and vouchers will be honoured until Sunday, 11 March. There are no refunds for cash value on any gift cards.

“But customers are encouraged to redeem such vouchers as soon as possible as stores may be subject to closure without notice.”

All stock will be subject to clearance discounts and other special promotions, the firm added.



Toys R Us was founded in 1985 and is one of the UK’s largest toy retailers with more than 100 stores nationwide and over 1,500 stores worldwide in 33 countries.

Around 3,000 people are employed by the firm in this country.

The announcement the store had gone into administration came two months after its US parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Shoppers are no longer be able to order goods online or use the “click and collect” tool.

All existing orders will be fulfilled “subject to the stock continuing to be available”.

The company added that: “No exchanges for non-faulty items may be accepted and no refunds will be given.”

If you have a concern about your item, or want a refund/exchange, your first point of call should be to go in store to try and resolve it.



