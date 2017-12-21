Can you spare a Christmas card for 101-year-old Wyn?

The family of a Wearside pensioner are hoping people will help make her festive season extra special.

Wyn Davison is 101 years old and now she can’t get out of her Washington home very much.

She has done so much for others, I think she deserves to have something nice like this done for her Ron Clark

So, nephew Ron Clark came up with the idea of asking people from far and wide to send her festive cards and wishes.

He said Wyn, who served with the Women’s Royal Air Force, loves getting Christmas cards and although the last posting date is today, Thursday, December 21, to arrive for Christmas Day, it won’t matter if the cards are late.

He said he is also hoping she will get some from abroad with greetings for the New Year.

Ron, 75, said: “It won’t matter if they come next week, she will still love to get them and for me to read them to her.

“When she was well enough she would be out every day, but now she hardly ever goes out.”

Wyn, who was Sunderland born and bred, was well known for working in a cake shop in Southwick for many years. Her nephew said: “After she retired from that she used to deliver meals on wheels for years to elderly people, many of them were younger than her, and she did that until she was about 85.

“After that she would still go out and do collections for the air ambulance.

“She has done so much for others, I think she deserves to have something nice like this done for her.”

Anyone who would like to send a card or letter to Wyn should address it, Wyn Davison, C/O Ron Clark, 98 Rowan Avenue, Washington, NE38 9AG. Ron will then take the cards to his aunt’s home for her.