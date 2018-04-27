Can you help these talented kickboxers make it to the world championships?

Five talented kickboxers are appealing for funds to help them make their world championship dream come true.

The skilled athletes from Ironfist Kickboxing, based at West Lea Primary School in Seaham, have qualified for the WKKC World Championships in Dublin.

Corey Brennan, 15, Jennifer Lauder, 10, Abbi Baird, 13, Keisha Gulliver, 14, and head coach Dave Parkinson, 27, all from Seaham, are gearing up to take on athletes from around the world to secure a title.

The group qualified to at the WKKC British Championships in Bradford on Monday, March 26, and now need to raise around £2,000 to cover the cost of travel and expenses for the trip to Ireland.

The competition will be held in Dublin from October 27 to November 2.

In the qualifying championship, Keisha Gulliver and Jennifer Lauder won two golds in points fighting, while Corey and David won silver in points fighting.

Keisha Gulliver and Jennifer Lauder are competing in the WKKC World Championships.

Abbi won two bronze medals in points and continuous fighting.

Head coach David said: “I am really pleased with how they have all done. “It was a big competition with around 5,000 people taking part, so to qualify was brilliant.

“In total we had nine people qualify, but not everyone could make it to the World Championships.

“It will be our first time competing abroad and the athletes are going from strength to strength,. “I am very proud of them.”

The athletes spend around seven to 11 hours training each week, both on a one-to-one and group basis, alongside coach David and instructor Andrew Trewick, 26.

Dave added: “We have fundraising activities planned and are looking for local businesses to aid us with the money and training to help us represent our country and take this amazing opportunity.

“Any donation would be greatly appreciated so for more information on how we can help your business at the same time with advertisements and such please message us to help us in our quest to be crowned world champion 2018.”

To donate email: daparkinson@live.co.uk or call: 07554456079.