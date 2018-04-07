Can you help put this Sunderland band on a national stage?

A Sunderland band hoping to make it big on the music scene are appealing for your help to fulfil their dreams.

Thieves of Liberty, made up of former and current Sunderland University students Simeon Robson, 27, Lidya Ballaban, 19, Kieran Wilson, 21, and Connor Henderson, 21, are inches away from stardom after making to the top 50 in this year’s Camden Rocks Festival.

Last year the band made it through to the top 10 of the competition, but just missed out on gaining the top spot.

Once again they are setting their sights on securing a place to perform on the main stage, which would see them opening up the festival for the likes of headliners Maximo Park in front of thousands.

The band now have a week to get people to vote for them to perform at the festival which will be held in London on Saturday, June 2.

If they get enough votes they will make it through to the top 10 stage before finding out if they are the lucky winner.

Thieves of Liberty need votes to perform at Camden Rocks Festival.

Lead guitarist Kieran Wilson, 21, from Seaham, said: “Some of the bands we’re up against are from all across the country so it is nice to represent Sunderland and put it on the map.

“We were originally a cover band but are really pushing our own music now and are releasing our own single called ‘Wearing You Out’.

To vote visit: http://po.st/CRF18bandsubmit