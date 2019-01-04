Can you help? Police appeal after car is allegedly driven at assault victim

Police have appealed for witnesses to an incident in which a car was allegedly driven at an assault victim.

At around 3.30pm on November 23, two men were walking on the field near Fairbairn Drive in Houghton when they were approached by two a man and a woman who had reportedly been driving a vehicle in an anti-social manner on the field to the rear of Newbottle Primary Academy.

The woman is believed to have verbally abused one of the pair, before punching him in the face. The male suspect is then understood to have physically attacked the other victim.

It is then claimed, following a physical altercation, that the male suspect drove a vehicle directly towards one of the victims.

Nobody was seriously injured, but the victims were both left shaken following the incident.

An investigation was subsequently launched and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident, in particular any parents who were collecting children from the school at the time of the confrontation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 546 241118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.