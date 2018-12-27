Can you help? New police appeal after six-year-old girl suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run

Police have renewed an appeal for help to trace a hit-and-run driver who left a six-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Officers believe a Silver Vauxhall Vectra has collided with a Blue Suzuki Alto on The Avenue, in Seaham, at about 8.40pm, on Saturday, December 22.

The driver of the Vauxhall Vectra then left the scene on foot without making any attempt to stop.

The 46-year-old driver of the Suzuki Alto and a six year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. A ten-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

All three were taken to the RVI, in Newcastle, for treatment. They have now been released from hospital.

PC Andy Wells said : "This collision has seriously injured an innocent six-year-old child, three days before Christmas.

"I would like to speak to the driver of the Vauxhall Vectra in the first instance and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.

"All information will be fully investigated to trace the driver involved."

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Andy Wells, of Durham Constabulary, on 101, quoting incident 436 of December 22.