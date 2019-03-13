Can you help? Fresh appeal to trace missing William Orchin

Police have launched a fresh appeal for help to trace a missing Houghton man.

William Orchin, 34, was last seen leaving an address in Wingate Close, Houghton, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday in a grey Vauxhall Corsa. His family have not seen him since.

It is thought he might have been in the Aberdeen area of Scotland yesterday.

Officers are growing increasingly for his welfare, and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are eager to hear from anybody who has seen or heard from William since his disappearance on Monday evening.

"We believe he has travelled in a grey Vauxhall to the North East of Scotland. We would ask anybody who lives in that area – or his friends who may have heard from him – to help us locate him.

"A team of officers are working hard to trace him. If anybody has any information about William’s whereabouts, please get in touch."

William is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing black-laced work shoes, black trousers and a blue polo top with a black jacket.

William, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1480642.