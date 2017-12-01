Can you help find missing woman?

Police are seeking help in tracing a missing woman who has not been seen for a fortnight.

Officers in Cumbria are concerned about the welfare of Theresa Cook, 39, who was last seen in Durham on November 17.

She is described as a slim, white female, 5ft 4in tall, with shoulder-length hair.

Officers believe she may still be in Durham but could also have travelled back to her home town of Carlisle.

They would like anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch with Cumbria Police via 101.