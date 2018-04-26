Can you help find missing Liam?

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager who it is believed could be in Sunderland.

Liam Soloman, 14, has been missing since earlier this month when he left his address on Barrington Road in Bedlington, Northumberland.

It is believed that Liam could be in the Sunderland area and enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and now police are asking for help from the public to locate him.

He is described as white, 5ft4in tall, of slim build and with short, fair hair.

Liam, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 985 05/04/18.