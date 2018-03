Have your say

Police have appealed for help to tace a missing Durham woman.

Chantelle Mitchell, 29, (also known as Chantelle Williams) from Bowburn, is known to frequent Durham City.

She is described as 5ft 2in, with dark hair, black glasses with red rims and facial piercings

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket or hoody.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 518 of 22nd March 2018.