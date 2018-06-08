Can you help find Jordan?

Seaham Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Rutherford was last seen at his home in Seaham on Sunday afternoon.

He told his family he was going into Sunderland to see a film with a friend and would be back at around 9.30pm.

But Jordan never came home and his family are growing increasingly worried.

He is described as being thin faced, with straight sandy-coloured hair and a fringe swept across his face.

When last seen he was wearing a black Puffa jacket, black jeans and black suede shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Durham Police on 101.