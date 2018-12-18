Can you help find Brooklyn? Police appeal in search for missing 12-year-old

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing schoolboy.

Twelve-year-old Brooklyn Walton left The Academy at Shotton Hall school in Passfield Way, Peterlee, between 12.30om and 12.45pm yesterday.

Brooklyn, who is originally from the Hartlepool area, has not been seen since.

He is described as approximately 5’3” tall, and of slim build, with short dark brown hair and scars to the right side of his head.

He was wearing a school uniform with a red and white tie.

Members of the public are asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number DHM-17122018-0174, if they either see Brooklyn of have any knowledge of his whereabouts.